Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendry Flores was sent to the minors after Friday’s game. Flores, a 23-year-old native of the Dominican Republic, did well in his brief stay in the majors - a 0.00 ERA in 3 2/3 innings. He is a depth reliever and could be called back should the Marlins need him.

RHP Jose Urena, a rookie, earned his first big-league win, leading the Miami Marlins past the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Friday night. Urena (1-2) pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, no walks and one run. After a slow start this season, Urena has allowed just five runs over his past 18 2/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 4.44. The only blemish for Urena on Friday came on a seventh-inning home run by left fielder Carlos Gonzalez.

RHP Steve Cishek was recalled from Double-A Jacksonville. Cishek, who had 34 and 39 saves the past two years, got off to a terrible start this year, lost his job as the closer and then was demoted to the minors on June 1. He is 1-5 with a 6.98 ERA this season with the Marlins.

RHP Andre Rienzo was sent to the minors after Friday’s game. Rienzo, a 26-year-old native of Brazil, did fairly well in his brief stay in the majors -- a 2.57 ERA in seven innings. He is a depth reliever and could be called back should the Marlins need him.

INF Derek Dietrich was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday and went 0-for-1, striking out looking as a pinch hitter. Dietrich, 25, was batting .260 in Triple A with 13 doubles, two triples, seven homers and 27 RBI in 56 games. Dietrich has some pop in his bat but has been error-prone in the majors. His main position is second base, but he will be used as pinch hitter and a reserve infielder. Dietrich, who was Tampa Bay’s second-round pick out of Georgia Tech in 2010, has started 99 big-league games, making 12 errors and hitting .220 with 16 doubles, four triples, 14 homers and 40 RBI.

RHP Mat Latos will start Saturday’s game against the Rockies. Latos, who takes the rotation spot of LHP Brad Hand, is 1-4 with a 6.12 ERA, which is inconsistent with his career resume. He had a sub-3.50 ERA in his five previous seasons.