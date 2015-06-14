Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon went 1-for-4 on Saturday with one stolen base. Gordon, who was hitting .433 on May 15, has slumped of late and is now batting .353. Gordon’s “slump” is a relative term because he is hitting .270 over his past 25 games, which is solid. But it was inevitable that he could not keep up his previous blistering pace.

LF Christian Yelich seems to be growing comfortable in the three-hole, batting in front of power-hitting right fielder Giancarlo Stanton. Yelich has now been in the three-hole for four games and he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, a steal, an RBI and five runs scored.

RHP Dan Haren will make his 13th start of the season on Sunday, when he wraps up the Rockies series. The Marlins have struggled this season, but it certainly hasn’t been Haren’s fault. The veteran has turned in a 3.12 ERA and has served as the team’s ace.

RHP Mat Latos (2-4) allowed four hits, two walks and one run in seven innings on Saturday against the Rockies, earning his first win since May 5 at Washington. It was also the first home win as a Marlins player for Latos, a local guy who is from the Fort Lauderdale area. Latos, who made his first start since coming off the disabled list, struck out the game’s first batter, D.J. LeMahieu on a 95 mph fastball, and that was a positive omen.