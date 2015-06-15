Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RF Steve Cishek pitched on Sunday for the first time since he was sent to the minors for 12 days. Cishek, who had not pitched in the majors since May 31, did well, getting out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam with only one inherited runner scoring. Cishek faced the heart of the Rockies’ lineup -- D.J. LeMahieu, Troy Tulowitzki and Carlos Gonzalez. He got LeMahieu on an RBI groundout, walked Tulowitzki and struck out Gonzalez on four pitches for one of Cishek’s finest moments of a disappointing season.

RHP Tom Koehler will make his 13th start of the season, and he has been perfectly mediocre so far -- 4-4 with a 4.00 ERA. This start will be special, though, because Koehler is a native of New York, and he has never previously faced the Yankees. This will also be the Yankees’ first visit to South Florida in six years. In fact, the last time the Yankees were here, Marlins Park had not yet been built.

RHP Jose Fernandez will be moved up from Class-A Jupiter to Triple-A New Orleans when he makes his next rehab start on Wednesday. Fernandez is expected to return to the team in early July. A potential target date is July 9, when the Marlins return home from a road trip to face the Reds.

RHP Dan Haren (6-3) took a loss on Sunday against Colorado, allowing just three hits, two walks and three runs in six innings. Unfortunately for Haren, he has been vulnerable to the long ball, giving up 13 homers in 13 starts this season. Haren’s ERA went up 10 points to 3.22, but he has still been Miami’s most consistent starter this year.

3B Martin Prado left Sunday’s game in the first inning when he tumbled while running to first. Prado was listed as day to day with a sprained right shoulder. But if that prognosis turns out to be overly optimistic, it figures to be a blow to the Marlins, who don’t have a ready-made replacement for Prado at third base. Donovan Solano and Derek Dietrich would be the guys the Marlins would consider at third, but they are backups for a reason. Prado is no All-Star, but he is hitting .272 and is a solid and veteran presence on this team, batting second in the lineup.

1B Josh Naylor, drafted in the first round on Monday, took batting practice with the team on Saturday and hit five balls into the upper deck. Naylor is not allowed to sign a pro contract until after he graduates high school on June 25. He turns 18 on June 22.

RF Giancarlo Stanton is putting up impressive numbers, including home run No. 23 on Saturday. He is the first major-leaguer to hit 23 homers in a 53-game span since Ryan Howard and Prince Fielder in 2007.