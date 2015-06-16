Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler (5-4), a native of the Bronx, New York, earned the win on Monday in his first time facing the Yankees. He lasted seven innings, allowing just three hits, two walks and one run. It was a huge performance by Koehler, who had been in danger of being dropped out of the rotation when injured starters Jarred Cosart and Jose Fernandez return from the disabled list in the next couple of weeks. But after this, Koehler will be hard to move.

RHP David Phelps, a former Yankees pitcher, will face his former team for the first time in his career on Tuesday night. Phelps is coming off a stellar performance last Thursday against Colorado, going a career-high eight innings and allowing four hits, one walk and no runs. He threw 111 pitches and 75 of them were strikes. Now he is hoping to have that type of outing against his former team.

RHP Jose Fernandez, an All-Star and the NL Rookie of the Year in 2013, announced on Monday that he will make his return to the majors on July 2 in a home game against the San Francisco Giants. Fernandez has been out since May 12, 2014 due to Tommy John elbow surgery.

CF Ichiro Suzuki got the start and went 2-for-4 Monday. He faced fellow Japan native Masahiro Tanaka for the first time in his career and went 2-for-3 in those at-bats. The matchup between Suzuki, 41, and Tanaka, 26, was of huge interest in Japan, where both are national heroes.

3B Martin Prado (sprained right shoulder) sat out on Monday after getting hurt running the bases on Sunday. Prado, who was replaced at third by Derek Dietrich, is likely out until at least Friday.

3B Derek Dietrich, starting his first game of the season, hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the seventh inning, leading the Miami Marlins to a 2-1 win over the New York Yankees on Monday night at Marlins Park. Dietrich, who was promoted from Triple-A on Friday to serve as a utility infielder, started at third base in place of the injured Martin Prado. Dietrich doubled and scored Miami’s first run and then pulled his home run to right on a 2-0 pitch.

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 1-for-3. Earlier in the day, he was named the NL’s Co-Player of the Week on Monday after hitting .520 with four doubles, five homers and 12 RBIs.