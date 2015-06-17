Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena will start against New York at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. The rookie will be pitching for his job because veteran RHP Jarred Cosart is set to come off the disabled list soon, possibly Sunday. Urena was outstanding in his most recent start Friday, earning his first big-league win by allowing six hits, no walks and just one run 6 2/3 innings. If Urena pitches poorly against the Yankees, he likely will be sent down to the minors in what would be the easiest of decisions. But if he pitches well, it gives the Marlins a good problem to have: too many viable candidates for a five-man rotation.

RHP Tom Koehler, a native New Yorker who beat the Yankees on Monday, reversed a trend. Going into the game, he had a 1.50 ERA in the first three innings and a 7.14 ERA after that. On Monday, he held the Yanks scoreless from the fourth through the seventh.

RHP David Phelps, a former Yankees pitcher, faced his former team for the first time in his career Tuesday night and got the win. Phelps went seven innings and allowed just six hits, two walks and two runs. He was coming off a stellar performance last Thursday against Colorado, when he threw a career-high eight innings and allowed four hits, one walk and no runs. Thanks to the consecutive stellar outings, his ERA is down to 3.96.

RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) made his second rehab start for Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, allowing four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He could be back in the Marlins’ rotation by Sunday.

1B Michael Morse, who took batting practice last weekend, is set to begin a rehab assignment this week. He has been out since late May due to a right ring finger sprain.

RF Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning against the Yankees on Tuesday. He leads the majors with 24 homers and 62 RBIs. Stanton showed his massive power on the blast, taking the pitch to the opposite field.