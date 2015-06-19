Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) will make his fourth rehab start Monday for Double-A Jacksonville. According to the reports manager Dan Jennings received on his third rehab start (10 strikeouts, 4 2/3 innings), the velocity peaked at 98 mph and was mostly 95 to 96 mph. Jennings is hoping that Fernandez can be more efficient with his pitches in the next start, perhaps using his off-speed stuff to complement the fastball. In three rehab starts, Fernandez has a 4.26 ERA and has 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings.

C Jhonatan Solano had his contract purchased from Triple-A New Orleans for his second stint with the Marlins. Solano was with the team April 24-June 5 when he was designated for assignment. In 12 games for New Orleans since getting designated, Solano batted .178 (8-for-45).

RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo, right hamstring tightness) will make one more rehab start, and that will be Sunday for Double-A Jacksonville. He has made two rehab starts for Triple-A New Orleans, and, according to manager Dan Jennings, Cosart’s velocity reached 98 mph.

C J.T. Realmuto was held out of the lineup for the second straight game due to a tight back, and manager Dan Jennings said it is possible that he could play Friday if the therapy and treatment work. Realmuto is batting .371 (13-for-35) over the last nine games and .414 (12-for-29) in his last eight road games.

RHP Dan Haren will make his 14th start Friday against the Cincinnati Reds and try to inch closer to 150 victories. Haren is two away from that mark after getting No. 148 June 3 against the Chicago Cubs. In his last two starts, Haren has a loss and a no-decision despite allowing a combined five earned runs and six hits in 13 innings. After taking the no-decision at Toronto June 9, Haren allowed three runs and three hits over six innings Sunday in a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Haren is 4-3 with a 4.78 ERA in nine career starts against the Reds. Last year, he allowed two runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings in a 6-2 win for the Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati.

1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) went 0-for-3 and was the designated hitter in his second rehab game for Double-A Jacksonville. Morse began his rehab assignment Wednesday and was 0-for-5 while playing first base.

3B Martin Prado was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained right shoulder. Prado came out of Sunday’s game and the move is retroactive to Monday. On Wednesday, manager Dan Jennings said that Prado would likely rejoin the team in Cincinnati over the weekend, but on Thursday Jennings said that when Prado worked out he still felt some soreness and the team did not want to play shorthanded in Cincinnati.