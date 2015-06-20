Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

C Jhonatan Solano likely will be optioned back to Triple-A New Orleans this weekend now that it appears J.T. Realmuto is healthy. Miami carried three catchers into this weekend’s series in Cincinnati. Solano had one hit and two RBIs in 20 at-bats entering Friday.

C J.T. Realmuto returned to the starting lineup on Friday after being scratched from Wednesday’s game due to back stiffness. “He got in the cage and tested it and is ready to go,” said manager Dan Jennings. Realmuto is batting .371 (13-for-35) over the last nine games and .414 (12-for-29) in his last eight road games.

RHP Dan Haren’s elevated pitch-count prevented him from making it out of the seventh inning on Friday night. He threw 100 pitches over 6 1/3 innings with two walks and six strikeouts. One of his four hits allowed was Marlon Byrd’s solo home run. It was Byrd’s third career homer off Haren. “Byrd’s hit me in the past,” said Haren. “I fell behind in the count and he put a good swing on it.”

RF Giancarlo Stanton told the Cincinnati Enquirer on Friday that he would participate in the Home Run Derby at this year’s All-Star Game in Cincinnati, if asked. “I don’t think there’s a yard that can hold him,” said manager Dan Jennings, when asked about Stanton taking his cuts at homer-friendly Great American Ball Park.