Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler was scratched from his start on Saturday due to back and neck stiffness. It’s an issue he had been dealing with for a few days, according to manager Dan Jennings. “He came in this morning and got treatment, and it still hadn’t subsided enough for him to be comfortable,” said Jennings on Saturday. “I tip my cap to him. He was honest enough to tell us it was an issue.” Koehler is 5-4 with a 3.76 ERA in 14 appearances, all but one of them starts.

C Jhonatan Solano was designated for assignment on Saturday. It wasn’t an unexpected move since the Marlins were carrying three catchers at the time. It was Solano’s second stint with the club this season. He’s had one hit in 20 at-bats in seven games this season.

LHP Justin Nicolino made his major league debut on Saturday in emergency fashion when Tom Koehler was scratched due to neck and back stiffness. He went 4-3 with a 2.87 ERA in 13 starts at Triple-A, including a pair of complete games before being recalled on Saturday. Nicolino hadn’t pitched since June 13 because the Marlins wanted to keep him available in case Koehler missed time. The move paid off on Saturday when Nicolino allowed just four hits in seven innings to earn his first career victory. “For a guy to show that kind of presence in his major-league debut was tremendous,” said manager Dan Jennings. “Really impressive.”

1B Michael Morse is progressing in his rehab at Double-A Jacksonville from a right middle finger sprain, according to Marlins manager Dan Jennings. “He was in pain, there is no doubt about that,” Jennings said. “He was trying to fight through and swing through some pain. The discomfort has subsided. He’s basically back in spring training mode, getting his timing back.”

RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on June 21.

3B Derek Dietrich has 17 career homers in three seasons. He hit two of them on Saturday. Dietrich went deep in the fourth and seventh innings on Saturday for his first career multi-homer game. Dietrich went 2-for-2 with a walk, two homers and three RBIs. “Tremendous night swinging the bat,” manager Dan Jennings said. “Gave us the power we’ve been looking for.”