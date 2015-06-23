Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

C Jhonatan Solano was sent outright to Triple-A New Orleans Monday. He was designated for assignment on Saturday. It was Solano’s second stint with the club this season. He had one hit in 20 at-bats in seven games this season.

INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Monday, going 0-for-1 with two walks and an RBI. He went on the 15-day disabled list April 13.

RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Monday, throwing one scoreless inning. Morris is 3-1 with a 3.95 ERA in 28 relief outings for Miami this season.