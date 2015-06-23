FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 24, 2015 / 2:27 AM / 2 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Jhonatan Solano was sent outright to Triple-A New Orleans Monday. He was designated for assignment on Saturday. It was Solano’s second stint with the club this season. He had one hit in 20 at-bats in seven games this season.

INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Monday, going 0-for-1 with two walks and an RBI. He went on the 15-day disabled list April 13.

RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) began a rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Monday, throwing one scoreless inning. Morris is 3-1 with a 3.95 ERA in 28 relief outings for Miami this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.