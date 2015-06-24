Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena got a no-decision on Tuesday against the Cards, lasting five innings and allowing six hits, three walks and three runs. Urena, a rookie, now has a 4.34 and could be in jeopardy of getting sent back to the minors before his next start. With the Marlins getting healthier in the rotation, Urena may lose his spot, especially after a game in which he squandered a 3-0 lead and failed to get past the fifth inning.

RHP Jose Fernandez (elbow surgery) reached 98 mph in a Class A minor-league game on Monday. He plans to make his final rehab start on Saturday and return to the big leagues on July 2.

RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) is expected to come off the DL this week. Cosart gave up an alarming six walks in his rehab start on Sunday. But Marlins manager Dan Jennings said Cosart looked good otherwise, threw all his pitches and would be ready to go sometime this week.

1B Michael Morse (right ring finger sprain) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Jacksonville on June 17 then was sent on an assignment to Triple-A New Orleans on June 23.

RHP Mat Latos starts against the Cardinals on Wednesday. In 12 career starts against the Cards, Latos is 5-5, 5.69 ERA. However, he has not faced them since 2013, when he went 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA. Regardless, Latos needs a good performance because the Marlins by the end of this week expect to have seven legit candidates for five spots in the starting rotation. Latos is not signed past this year and could ultimately be traded.