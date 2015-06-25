Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) will be activated off the disabled list on Thursday and sent to the bullpen. His previous 47 appearances in the majors were all as a starter. Cosart hasn’t pitched in the majors since May 13, and in his last rehab start, he walked six batters in five innings. But Cosart blamed a “terrible” umpire for the walks and said he threw 40 off-speed pitches out of 100 as he got ready to return to the majors.

C J.T. Realmuto hit second in the batting order for the first time in his major league career on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he was back down to No. 6, but he has not lost the confidence of manager Dan Jennings, who said Realmuto’s batting average should be “40 points higher” except that he has hit into a lot of hard outs. Realmuto, who is hitting .231, went 1-for-4 on Wednesday.

RHP Dan Haren will make his 15th start of the season on Thursday when he faces the Cardinals in the series finale. Haren leads the Marlins in wins (six) and leads the Marlins starters in ERA (3.19). The amazing thing is that Haren is averaging just 86 mph on his fastball this season, which ranks 102nd out of 106 qualifying pitchers, according to Fangraphs.

RHP Mat Latos (2-50 took the loss against the Cardinals on Wednesday. He gave up a pair of homers -- a two-run shot by Kolten Wong and a crushing three-run blast by Jason Heyward. In all, Latos allowed just three hits in seven innings. But he gave up five runs due to the homers.