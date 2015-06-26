Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria hit his fourth homer of the season on Thursday, a new career high. Hechavarria, who is hitting .288 this season, likes facing the Cardinals. He has a hit in 12 of 13 career games against St. Louis.

RHP Henderson Alvarez, who hasn’t pitched since May 22 due to shoulder inflammation, has been long-tossing but is set to throw a bullpen session on Saturday. Alvarez was an All-Star last season, and the Marlins badly need him to return to form.

LHP Justin Nicolino will try for an encore on Friday against the Dodgers. In his debut last week against the Reds, Nicolino pitched seven scoreless innings, cementing his status as the team’s top prospect. Now, he is trying not to be just a prospect but a keeper in their rotation.

RHP Dan Haren will make his 15th start of the season on Thursday when he faces the Cardinals in the series finale. Haren leads the Marlins in wins (six) and leads the Marlins starters in ERA (3.19). The amazing thing is that Haren is averaging just 86 mph on his fastball this season, which ranks 102nd out of 106 qualifying pitchers, according to Fangraphs.

3B Martin Prado (shoulder) likely won’t come off the disabled list when he’s eligible on Tuesday. He is fielding ground balls, but he has yet to hit or throw. Prado is seen as the glue to the Marlins team because of his veteran leadership.

RHP Vin Mazzaro was designated for assignment Thursday. The move was made to clear space for RHP Jarred Cosart, who was activated of the disabled list. Mazzaro had no decisions and a 3.75 ERA in 10 appearances for Miami this season.