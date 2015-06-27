FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
#US MLB
June 27, 2015 / 11:09 PM / 2 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Dee Gordon had his major league-leading 17th three-plus hit game of the season. Gordon had singles in each of his first three at-bats, including two that stayed in the infield, before striking out in his final at-bat.

CF Marcell Ozuna recorded his fifth assist as he threw out Jimmy Rollins at the plate in the fourth inning. He had eight in 140 games in center last season.

RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) made his first career relief appearance as he returned to the mound for the first time since May 13. Cosart pitched four innings, allowing two runs, six hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (left hand) was injured during an at-bat vs. the Dodgers but finished the game and will get an X-ray Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.