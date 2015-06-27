Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon had his major league-leading 17th three-plus hit game of the season. Gordon had singles in each of his first three at-bats, including two that stayed in the infield, before striking out in his final at-bat.

CF Marcell Ozuna recorded his fifth assist as he threw out Jimmy Rollins at the plate in the fourth inning. He had eight in 140 games in center last season.

RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) made his first career relief appearance as he returned to the mound for the first time since May 13. Cosart pitched four innings, allowing two runs, six hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (left hand) was injured during an at-bat vs. the Dodgers but finished the game and will get an X-ray Saturday.