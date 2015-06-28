Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena will make his seventh start of the season and his MLB career. The rookie has found the majors (1-3, 4.34 ERA) much tougher than Triple-A, where he was 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA this season. With Marlins pitchers returning to health, Urena might soon be headed back to the minors, barring a big-time start or an injury to another Miami starter. A trade of Dan Haren and/or Mat Latos could also keep Urena around.

OF Cole Gillespie, 31, was called up from Triple-A New Orleans. Gillespie is a career batting average of .230 in 113 major league games. He has never hit more than two homers in an MLB season.

RHP Tom Koehler (6-4) beat the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing six hits, no walks and two runs in seven innings. He also hit a sharp drive to center that was misplayed by Joc Pederson, resulting in a run. “(Koehler) stuck his nose in there and gave us exactly what we needed,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said.

INF Donovan Solano, 27, was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. At one point this season, Solano and his brother, Jhonatan, a catcher, were both on the Marlins’ 25-man roster. But Jhonatan was only in the majors for a short time and now Donovan was sent to the minors. Donovan Solano, who in 2012 became just the 12th native of Colombia to reach the majors, was hitting just .153, well below his .257 career average. His 215 on-base (.180) and slugging percentages (.220) were even worse.

INF Miguel Rojas was called up from Triple-A New Orleans and made his Marlins debut as the starting third baseman on Saturday. Rojas, 26, is a native of Venezuela who can also play shortstop and second base. He made his MLB debut with the Dodgers last year, batting just .181 in 85 games (.464 OPS).

RF Giancarlo Stanton, who leads the major leagues in homers (27) and RBIs (67), has a fracture of the hamate bone in his left wrist and will miss four to six weeks. Stanton, 25, was hurt on a swing-and-miss in the sixth inning of Friday’s 7-1 loss to the Dodgers. He stayed in the game and said his final swing, in the ninth inning, was extremely painful.