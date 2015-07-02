Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RF Cole Gillespie made his first start as a Marlins player.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (shoulder inflammation) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday and could start a rehab assignment after the All-Star break. It will likely be mid-August before Alvarez can return to the majors, but this injury has lingered, and there are some who think he will be lucky to return this year. Considering that Alvarez was an All-Star last year, that’s a big problem for Miami.

RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery) will come off the disabled list on Thursday. This will be Fernandez’s first start in 14 months, and it will be interesting to see if he will be able to return to full on Beast Mode. He was the National Rookie of the Year in 2013, going 12-6 with a 2.19 ERA on a bad Marlins team. He was also an All-Star that year. Now he’s back, and he still isn’t even 23 years old -- that happens on July 31.

RHP Carter Capps, who can throw 100 mph, has been a real find in the Marlins bullpen. He has not allowed a run in the past nine consecutive appearances. In that span, he has struck out 17 batters in 8 2/3 innings, allowing only three hits and a walk. In essence, he is one out short of firing a three-hit shutout out of the bullpen. His ERA for the season is 0.87, and the best part for Miami is that he won’t even turn 25 until next month.

1B Justin Bour, a lefty hitter, has eight homers this season, all against right-handers. His latest homer was a walk-off three-run jack to beat the Giants in the ninth. A 25th-round pick by the Cubs in 2009, the former George Mason University standout made his major-league debut last season and has seen his most extensive action this year. He started out hot, hitting .369 with five homers in 25 games through April and May. But in 21 games in June, he came crashing down to earth, hitting just .138 with two homers. For the season, he is hitting .265 vs. right-handers and .154 vs. lefties. For now, at least, Bour projects better suited as a left-handed hitter off the bench who can provide power as opposed to a starting first baseman who can get exposed by lefty pitchers.

RHP Dan Haren escaped with a no-decision on Wednesday against the Giants, lasting just 5 2/3 innings and allowing 10 hits and four runs, three earned. Entering Wednesday, the Marlins had lost four straight games in which Haren had started. But Justin Bour’s walk-off homer in the ninth changed the trend on Haren. Still, Haren has not earned a win in a month. He was 6-2 as of June 3. In his past three starts prior to Wednesday, the Marlins had scored a combined total of two runs. Overall, Haren, 34, is 6-5 with a 3.45 ERA, and teams have asked about his availability in a trade. He will be a free agent after this season.