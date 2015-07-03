Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena was sent to Triple-A New Orleans to make roster room for RHP Jose Fernandez. Urena was 1-4 in nine appearances with the Marlins, including seven starts. However, he did not pitch as poorly as his record indicated. His ERA of 4.04 wasn’t awful, especially for a 22-year-old rookie getting his first crack at major league hitters. He should be back in September when rosters expand, if not sooner, depending on injuries or trades.

RHP Tom Koehler will start on Friday as the Marlins start a five-game road trip with a series at the Chicago Cubs. Koehler was sent to the bullpen earlier this season but -- due to injuries to other members of the Marlins rotation -- he quickly returned to his starting role and has made the most of his second chance. His six wins are tied with Dan Haren for the most among Marlins starters so far this year.

RHP Jose Fernandez threw six innings of three-run ball in his first outing since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2014.

RHP Jarred Cosart, who pitched out of the bullpen for the first time in his career last month after returning from the disabled list (vertigo), will be back in the rotation on Saturday at the Cubs. Cosart went 13-11 last year between the Astros and Marlins. This year, he is just 1-3 with a 4.12 ERA. He was not happy when he was sent to the bullpen ... now is his chance to prove he belongs in the rotation.