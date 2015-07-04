Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and continued to lead the Major Leagues after Friday’s afternoon game with 115 hits. His .344 batting average is second base in the National League behind Paul Goldschmidt (.352). He has a comfortable 1.5-million vote margin over the Cardinals’ Kolten Wong for starting spot in the upcoming All-Star game

RHP Tom Koehler (7-4) picked up his third straight victory after allowing just one run on five hits in six innings of quality work. He has a 1.80 ERA over his last three starts and is 1-0 in four career games against the Cubs. “I was happy,” said Koehler, who has five wins in his last six appearances going back to May 25. “I think my sequencing forced me to throw pitches then maybe I needed to. But it was a solid team win and we’ve been playing really good baseball.”

LF Christian Yelich was 1-for-4 with a homer and an RBI as he extended his current hitting streak to six games. He’s a career .366 hitter with three homers in 10 games against the Cubs.

RHP Jarred Cosart (1-3, 4.12 ERA) is scheduled to make his eighth start of the season -- and first all-time against the Cubs -- in Saturday’s series middle game at Wrigley Field. He’s struck out 27 and walked 17 in 43 2/3 innings. Coast was on the disabled list from May 18 through June 24 suffering from vertigo.

1B Justin Bour clubbed his fourth home run in four games -- this time a go-ahead solo shot in the sixth inning -- in Friday’s 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. “Three of his home runs have given us a lead and that’s huge,” said Marlins manager Dan Jennings. “He’s taken great swings, the league adjusted to him and he made the adjustment back and it’s fun to watch him in the zone he’s in.” Bour, a onetime Cubs minor leaguer now in his second Marlins season, snapped a 1-1 tie with a sixth-inning shot to the right field basket for his 10th home run of the season.