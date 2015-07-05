Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon was 1-for-5 and has now hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games. Gordon also scored two runs on Saturday against the Cubs, the first time since June 16 against the Yankees. He’s hitting .343, good for third in the National League.

LF Christian Yelich was 2-for-5 on Saturday against the Cubs and extended his hitting streak to seven games (.522), including three multi-hit efforts during the run.

RHP A.J. Ramos has converted 13 of 14 save opportunities since moving into a closer role on May 13. He picked up the save in Friday’s 2-1 win over the Cubs. He has appeared in eight games against the Cubs and is 0-0 with one save.

RHP Jarred Cosart (1-4) worked just 1 2/3 innings on Saturday, allowing a career-high tying seven runs and four hits with two home runs -- including a grand slam to Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant. It was his first start and second appearance since returning from the 15-day disabled list because of vertigo. After the game, he learned that he was sent to Triple-A New Orleans. “I guess this was my chance and obviously I didn’t pitch well,” he said. “I’ll go down there and work on it and figure things out.”

1B Justin Bour saw a six-game hitting streak and a run of four straight games with home runs come to an end when he struck out in a pinch-hit appearance on Saturday against the Cubs.

RHP Mat Latos (3-5, 5.27 ERA) makes his 14th start of the season in Sunday’s series finale. He’ll make his 12th career appearance against the Cubs and is 7-2 overall in 11 games. Latos has worked 68 1/3 innings this season, allowing 74 hits while striking out 60 and walking 22. He has given up seven home runs.