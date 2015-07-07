FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 8, 2015 / 2:22 AM / 2 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Dee Gordon was selected a starter on the NL All-Star team. Gordon ranks second in the majors with 29 stolen bases, and his .339 average is third best in the NL. He has a .360 on-base percentage, a .418 slugging percentage, one homer and 21 RBIs in 79 games.

OF Jordany Valdespin had his contract purchased by the Marlins on Monday, and he replaces demoted OF Marcell Ozuna on the roster. He was hitting .287/.342/.378 with one homer and 16 RBIs in 60 games for Triple-A New Orleans this season. Valdespin, 27, appeared in 52 games for Miami last year, hitting .214/.280/.347. He also played in the majors for the Mets in 2013 and ‘14.

RF Giancarlo Stanton, on the disabled list due to a broken left wrist, was selected an All-Star starter by the fans, but he will miss the game due to the injury. Stanton is hitting .265/.346/.606 with 27 homers (still tops in the majors) and 67 RBIs in 74 games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.