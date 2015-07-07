Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon was selected a starter on the NL All-Star team. Gordon ranks second in the majors with 29 stolen bases, and his .339 average is third best in the NL. He has a .360 on-base percentage, a .418 slugging percentage, one homer and 21 RBIs in 79 games.

OF Jordany Valdespin had his contract purchased by the Marlins on Monday, and he replaces demoted OF Marcell Ozuna on the roster. He was hitting .287/.342/.378 with one homer and 16 RBIs in 60 games for Triple-A New Orleans this season. Valdespin, 27, appeared in 52 games for Miami last year, hitting .214/.280/.347. He also played in the majors for the Mets in 2013 and ‘14.

RF Giancarlo Stanton, on the disabled list due to a broken left wrist, was selected an All-Star starter by the fans, but he will miss the game due to the injury. Stanton is hitting .265/.346/.606 with 27 homers (still tops in the majors) and 67 RBIs in 74 games.