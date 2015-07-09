Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

INF Dee Gordon just keeps piling up the hits. With his line drive single to center in the third inning -- his lone hit of the night in a 1-for-5 outing -- the second baseman recorded his 117th hit of the season, tying the Marlins’ franchise record for hits before the All-Star break with three games left to play. To top it all off, Gordon also swiped a base -- his 30th of the season.

RHP Tom Koehler was a hard-luck loser in his first career start against the Boston Red Sox. The young right-hander allowed only one earned run in six innings, but was charged with four more unearned runs in a sloppy 6-3 loss that featured five Marlins errors. ”Just sloppy. It’s really uncharacteristic of who we’ve been,“ Miami manager Dan Jennings said. ”We have to do a better job taking care of the ball. There’s no excuse for that. Five of those runs were unearned. We are a better team than that.“ The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Koehler. ”(The Red Sox) are a good team with a good lineup,“ Koehler said. ”Any time you give them extra outs, you really have to bear down and try to put up a zero, and I wasn’t able to do that.

OF Christian Yelich couldn’t extend his nine-game hitting streak after going 0-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday’s loss. You’d be hard-pressed to find a hotter hitter than the Marlins left fielder coming into the game, as he was hitting .533 (16-for-30) during his hitting streak. Since the start of June, Yelich has posted a .308 batting average (36-for-117) over 33 games.

1B Jeff Baker was not in the lineup Wednesday after leaving the game Tuesday with an oblique injury. Justin Bour started at first base.

INF Jeff Baker (sore left oblique) came out of Tuesday’s game after one inning with an oblique injury and was not in the lineup Wednesday. The first baseman is listed as day-to-day. Baker has had a tough time at the plate this season, batting .208 with eight RBIs in 41 games.

OF Ichiro Suzuki has looked like a shell of his former self lately. The declining right fielder was hitless in his last 29 at-bats -- the longest drought of his career -- before a fourth-inning single in Wednesday’s loss. Prior to that, the 10-time All-Star hadn’t had a hit since June 18 against the New York Yankees. Ichiro is batting .246 (43-for-175) with 11 RBIs in 80 games.

INF Michael Morse was a bright spot on an otherwise dreary day for Miami. The first baseman went 2-for-4 Wednesday and hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, snapping a 27-game stretch without a home run. The long ball broke up a string of 12 consecutive Marlins batters retired by the Red Sox. Morse also scored the Marlins’ first run of the game, ending a 23-game stretch without a run scored, and raised his season batting average to .213 (29-for-136).

INF Martin Prado (shoulder) played his second game as the designated hitter for Class A Jupiter on Wednesday night. He’s expected to return after the All-Star break.