Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon, who will start the All-Star Game for the first time in his career, stole three bases on Thursday against the Reds, scoring the game’s only two runs. He is among the league leaders in hits, batting average and steals. He and Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton were voted in as starters this year, although Stanton will miss the game due a wrist injury. Prior to this season, only two Marlins -- Gary Sheffield in 1993 and Hanley Ramirez in 2008-10 were voted in as All-Star starters. Gordon reached 100 hits in 65 games this season, the fastest to reach that milestone in Marlins history. This will be his second All-Star Game, one short of the number of times his father, former reliever Tom Gordon, made the roster. Dee Gordon also has 119 hits this season, the most ever by a Marlins player before the All-Star break.

RHP David Phelps will start against the Reds on Friday. It will be his 18th appearance of the season, including 14 starts. Phelps has been consistently average throughout his career. He is 4-4 with a 4.03 ERA this season. He is 19-18 with a 4.17 ERA for his career. And he is 1-1 with a 4.50 in three career games against the Reds. His future with the Marlins is likely as a spot starter/long reliever.

RHP Jose Fernandez (2-0) was brilliant again in his second start of the season after Tommy John elbow surgery had sidelined him for nearly 14 months. Facing the Reds on Thursday, he pitched seven innings and allowed six hits -- five singles and one double -- no walks and no runs, dropping his ERA to 2.08. In 13 innings this season, Fernandez has 15 strikeouts while allowing 13 hits and no walks. Fernandez is now 14-0 with a 1.17 ERA in 22 career home starts. His streak of 22 starts without a home loss to open a career is the best for any pitcher since the Modern Era began in 1914.

3B Martin Prado (shoulder) is hoping to return from the disabled list after the All-Star break. Prado was at Marlins Park on Thursday and made some soft tosses across the diamond. It’s an interesting time for Prado because he is hurt, his team is way out of playoff contention and the trading deadline looks at the end of the month for a veteran making a substantial salary ($12 million). In addition, published reports indicate the Marlins are close to brining in 3B Casey McGahee, cut by the Giants on Wednesday. It’s possible the Marlins are setting it up to trade Prado. But it’s also possible that Prado remains and that McGahee -- assuming he arrives -- plays in a backup role on the infield corners.