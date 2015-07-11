Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley, 25, was called up from the minors after Friday’s game and will start on Saturday. He takes the rotation spot of RHP Mat Latos, who has a foot injury. Conley, a second-round pick in 2011, made his major-league debut on June 10, when he threw a perfect inning in relief. This will be his second appearance in the majors and his first start.

RHP Matt Harvey will look to bounce back from one of the most erratic starts of his career on Saturday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Harvey took the loss in his most recent start July 4, when he allowed three runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out four over five innings as the Mets fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3. The five walks tied a career high for Harvey and marked just the second time in 52 big league starts that he has issued more than three free passes. It was also the first time in 16 starts this season he’s walked more than two batters. Harvey is winless in his last three starts despite surrendering just five runs (four earned) over 17 2/3 innings. In three career starts against the Diamondbacks, Harvey is 2-1 with a 3.44 ERA. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Diamondbacks on June 4, when he allowed two runs over seven innings in the Mets’ 6-2 victory at Chase Field.

OF Jordany Valdespin was designated for assignment after Friday’s game. Valdespin, 27, is a career .217 hitter with 15 homers and 52 RBIs in 213 major-league games.

RHP David Phelps turned in a strong performance on Friday night against the Reds. He pitched six innings and made just one mistake -- a solo home run he gave up to Jay Bruce in the second inning. Overall, Phelps allowed five hits, one walk and one run, striking out four. He threw 86 pitches, 62 of them for strikes.

RHP Jose Fernandez has a career home record of 14-0 with a 1.21 ERA. On the road, however, he is just 4-8 with a 3.93 ERA. Unfortunately for the Marlins, Fernandez’s next start will be on the road. After this weekend, the Marlins don’t play another home game until July 28 vs. Washington.

RHP Carter Capps leads the majors with 17.2 strikeouts per nine innings. In the past decade, only the Reds’ Aroldis Chapman had a better rate. Chapman struck out 17.67 batters per nine innings last year.

CF Marcell Ozuna, who was sent to the minors on Monday, was in a 1-for-36 slump at the time of his demotion.

INF Jeff Baker (intercoastal strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. Baker, a backup infielder who plays mostly first base for Miami, may be running out of time for his big-league career. He is 34, lacks power and speed and is hitting just .208 with a .663 OPS.

OF Ichiro Suzuki had been in a career-worst 0-for-29 slump before smacking a single earlier this week.

1B Michael Morse is on the trading block, and the Giants are reportedly interested if Miami pays a good portion of his salary.

3B Casey McGehee, who was released by the Giants, signed with Miami and he was in uniform on Friday. McGahee is expected to start on third base on Saturday.

3B Martin Prado (right shoulder) has played two rehab games in the minors but only as a DH because it still bothers him when he throws. He hopes to return in late July.

RHP Mat Latos, who is battling a foot injury, will miss his scheduled to start on Saturday against the Reds. It’s been a miserable season for Latos even without injuries -- he is 3-6 with a 4.90 ERA. If it holds, it would be the highest ERA of Latos’ seven-year major-league career. He has gone the past five straight years with ERAs under 3.50.