Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley (1-0) got the win but he was unimpressive in his debut as a major-league starter. In fact, after the game, he was sent back to Triple-A New Orleans. His numbers were not awful, as he allowed five hits, two walks and two runs in five innings. But he was hit hard, allowing a home run, a double and several hard-hit outs, including two to the warning track.

2B Dee Gordon, an All-Star who is hitting .338, left Saturday’s game in the seventh inning because of a dislocated left thumb. Gordon, who went 3-for-4, was hurt while diving headfirst on his infield single. X-rays were negative, but the injury typically takes a couple weeks to heal. Gordon, who will miss the All-Star Game, was optimistic that he could come back sooner.

RHP Henderson Alvarez threw a bullpen session on Friday and could go to Jupiter, Fla., on Sunday or Monday for a 45-pitch rehab assignment. The Marlins are hoping Alvarez can return to his 2014 form, when he was an NL All-Star.

INF Donovan Solano was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans after Saturday’s game. Solano, who can play second, shortstop and third base, is a career .257 hitter in 344 major-league games. He has played 38 games for the Marlins this season (.153 batting average, .401 OPS).

RHP Carter Capps leads the majors with 17.2 strikeouts per nine innings. In the last decade, only the Reds’ Aroldis Chapman had a better rate. Chapman struck out 17.67 batters per nine innings last year.

RHP Dan Haren will start on Sunday against the Reds. It’s the final day before the All-Star break, and Haren, who has been solid this season with a 3.34 ERA, will be on display for scouts looking to trade for his services. Haren’s contract expires at the end of this season, and the Marlins, who are out of playoff contention, are looking to deal him for prospects.

3B Martin Prado (right shoulder) is close to returning. Marlins manager Dan Jennings said Prado’s “bat is ready,” and he could be back in the lineup on Sunday. A lot will depend on how confident Prado is in his throws from third base. given that he is coming off the shoulder injury.

RHP Mat Latos, who is battling a foot injury, missed Saturday’s turn but is expected to make his next start. Latos was in the dugout when he got hurt, on a foul ball by teammate Christian Yelich that hit him on the foot.