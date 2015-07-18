Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

OF Cole Gillespie drove in the game-tying run with a seventh-inning double Friday night against Philadelphia, but one inning later dropped a fly ball, allowing the go-ahead run to score in a 6-3 loss to the Phillies. Gillespie, who started the game in right field, made the error while playing center, on a ball hit by Philadelphia’s Maikel Franco. “It looked like the ball was knuckling a little,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said. “He’s a tremendous outfielder. It was just one of those things.”

INF Dee Gordon was placed on the disabled list with a dislocated left thumb Friday.

RHP Tom Koehler saw a personal three-game losing streak come to an end when he lost to Boston in his last start. He went six innings and allowed five hits and five runs (one earned) in that game, while striking out two and walking two. He took a no-decision in his only career start against the Phillies, earlier this season, going five inning and allowing three runs on four hits, while striking out six and walking two.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Jupiter July 15.

RHP Jose Fernandez, making his third start of the season following his return from Tommy John surgery, earned a no-decision Friday night against Philadelphia, yielding two runs on four hits over six innings. Fernandez, who stuck out six and walked one, threw just 70 pitches, 48 for strikes, then departed in favor of a pinch hitter. Manager Dan Jennings said it was “a tough decision” to lift Fernandez, but the pitcher was unbothered. “I respect the decision,” he said. “I trust the coaches and the manager.”

LHP Chris Reed was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans July 15 after he was acquired by Miami from the Dodgers for LHP Grant Dayton. Reed was 2-2 with a 5.97 ERA in 24 games with Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City this season.

INF Martin Prado, on the disabled list since June 18 with a sprained right shoulder, was activated Friday and went 0-for-4 against the Phillies. Prado is hitting .267 in 64 games this season.