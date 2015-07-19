Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler dropped his second straight start despite a strong effort Saturday night against Philadelphia, going six innings and allowing three runs (two earned) and three hits while striking out three and walking two. He did not yield a hit after the first, and retired the last 12 men he faced, and 14 of 15. He is now 3-5 on the road this season, 4-1 at home. “I had a little command problem early,” he said. “I made it extra tough for us. I just wish I had been a little sharper overall.”

1B Justin Bour, hitting .333 in 12 games in July before Saturday, went 0-for-4 against the Phillies and made the first of two second-inning errors by the Marlins, leading to a Philadelphia run. “It’s uncharacteristic of us,” manager Dan Jennings said of the loose play. “We’re not that kind of ballclub. We were sloppy early, and it put us in the hole.”

RF Ichiro Suzuki went 1-for-4 and stole a base Saturday night against the Phillies, giving him 2,893 hits and 495 steals in his career. With seven more hits and five more steals he will become, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, just the ninth player in history with 2,900 hits and 500 steals, and the first since Barry Bonds, who finished his career with 2,935 and 514, respectively.

RHP Dan Haren beat Cincinnati his last time out, going six innings and allowing one run on five hits, while striking out three and walking three. He is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two career starts against the Phillies.

2B Martin Prado, playing his second game after being activated from the disabled list Friday, went 3-for-4 Saturday against the Phillies. Prado, who had been out since June 18 with a sprained right shoulder, had hit .217 in his previous 11 road games, but is hitting over .380 in his last 13 games against the Phillies.