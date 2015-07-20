Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP David Phelps is scheduled to start Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Phelps will be making his 19th appearance (15th start) of the season. He lost against the Diamondbacks on May 20 when he gave up four runs in five innings. In 9 1/3 innings over July, Phelps has a 0.96 ERA.

2B Miguel Rojas was lifted from Sunday’s game for a pinch runner in the top of the fifth inning because of stomach nausea. Rojas, who was replaced by 2B Donovan Solano, is considered day to day. “Heat-related illness, but he’s fine,” manager Dan Jennings said. “Should be good (Monday).”

OF Ichiro Suzuki posted his first three-hit game of the season on Sunday, going 3-for-5 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to six games. Suzuki has 2,896 career hits, good for 38th on major league baseball’s all-time list.

RHP Dan Haren, Sunday’s starter, allowed five runs in the second inning but finished overall with six frames, no further damage and a no-decision. Haren battled through sweltering heat at Citizens Bank Park. The temperature was 93 degrees, but Haren said on the field, it felt like 106. “It’s one of the hottest I’ve ever played in,” Haren said. “It was unhealthy out there. ... Luckily, I was able to string together a few zeroes, but it was nasty. For the umpires, the catchers, it’s almost dangerous. ... It was just hard to breathe sometimes.”