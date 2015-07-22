Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP David Phelps was not particularly pleased with his outing Monday, when he gave up three runs on seven hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings at Arizona, even if manager Dan Jennings said Phelps pitched well enough to win. “We have a little different opinion what pitching well is,” Phelps said. “Fastball command is usually what I am best at, and tonight it was just off the plate, off the plate, off the plate. I just put myself in bad counts. I got to do a better job of getting ahead of guys.” Phelps took two of his six losses against the Diamondbacks this season.

RHP Henderson Alvarez gave up four hits and two unearned runs in three innings of a rehab start for Class A Jupiter on Monday. Alvarez walked two and did not strike out a batter. Henderson, who has been on the disabled list since May 23 with shoulder soreness, was on a soft limit of 60 pitches.

RHP Jarred Cosart’s bout of dizziness that forced him out of a start for Triple-A New Orleans last Friday was caused by vertigo, Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. More tests are planned, with the results likely to come later this week. “I hope for his sake, and ultimately our sake, that they can determine the cause of that and find some resolution because we need him back,” Jennings said. “But we need him to be healthy first.” Cosart, who was placed on the disabled list May 18 because of vertigo issues, has made only eight major league starts this season, going 1-4 with a 5.36 ERA. After being activated in late June, he was optioned to New Orleans on July 5.

INF/OF Don Kelly recently underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. He was hurt while rehabbing a fractured right ring finger in the minor leagues.

3B Martin Prado went 0-for-3 with a walk in four plate appearances in his first game in Chase Field since spending 2013 and most of 2014 with the Diamondbacks. Prado is 5-for-15 with two doubles since returning from the disabled list Friday after missing 27 games with a right shoulder strain.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (left wrist) was cleared to begin dry swings after seeing a hand specialist, Marlins manager Dan Jennings said Monday.