Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria was 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the fifth while hitting eighth in the order Tuesday, one day after batting fifth. LF Michael Morse, who did not start Monday, hit fifth Tuesday and homered. ‘Hech’ has been great,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said. “He’s hit all over the lineup, and he did a lot of damage in the ‘8’ hole.” Hechavarria, who has hit everywhere but fourth and sixth for the Marlins this season, has 30 of his 37 RBIs and three of his four homers in his 59 games hitting eighth.

2B Dee Gordon hit off a tee Tuesday and ”looked good, looked comfortable,“ said Miami manager Dan Jennings, who saw the video. ”Won’t project a timetable yet, but it’s good to see that he is showing strength in his hand and thumb. He looked very good swinging the bat.“ Gordon, who is second in the NL in batting average (.338) and stolen bases (33) has been on the disabled list retroactive to July 12 with a dislocated left thumb. Jennings stopped short of saying Gordon would join the team on the next homestand, which begins against Washington on July 28, the first day he is eligible to return. ”To be determined,“ Jennings said. ”It totally depends on where he is strenght factor with his thumb.

RHP Henderson Alvarez is scheduled to make his next rehab appearance at Double-A Jacksonville on Saturday or Sunday, Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. Alvarez threw 55 pitches at Class A Jupiter on Monday, his fastball sitting at 90-92 mph and topping out at 94 mph. “You could tell he was rusty, but he challenged with his stuff,” Jennings said. “It was a good outing to build on, to move forward.” Alvarez is expected to need three more rehab appearances before returning to the Marlins, Jennings said, while getting built back up to 100 pitches. “He’s definitely going the right way,” Jennings said. “His strength is getting there, and most importantly he is pain-free.”

RHP Jose Fernandez will make his fourth start of the season in the final game of a three-game series at Arizona on Wednesday. He pitched well despite taking a loss in his only other appearance against the Diamondbacks in 2013, but he gave up only two runs and three hits. Fernandez’s home/road splits are drastic -- he is 14-0 with a 1.17 ERA in 22 home games and 4-8 with an 3.87 ERA in 17 road games. “It’s just one of those things in baseball,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said. “You can’t really explain it. Obviously 81 times we play there (home), so there is a comfort level with the mound. We’ll gladly run Jose out in any ballpark we are in. We’ll pencil his name every fifth day wherever we are.”

RHP Mat Latos ran his career record to 4-0 with a 1.33 ERA in six starts at Chase Field with seven scoreless innings in the Marlins’ 3-0 victory Tuesday. Just don’t ask him to explain it. “I’ve got no clue,” said Latos, who broke into the league with the San Diego Padres. “When I was in San Diego I was comfortable pitching here. It’s a big ballpark, and I know that. I try to make them beat me to the other side of the ballpark. If they do, they do. If they don’t they don‘t.” Latos gave up four singles and a walk. “His angle to the fastball and the ability to get all pitches over from the beginning was huge,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said.