#US MLB
July 25, 2015 / 5:14 AM / 2 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Dee Gordon, out since July 12 due to a dislocated left thumb, will take batting practice this weekend at the team’s facility in Florida. Manager Dan Jennings was upbeat about Gordon’s progress. “He’s looked very good, very good,” Jennings said.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) experienced a setback in the minors as he tries to work his way back to the big club. Following a recent start, Alvarez was playing long toss in the outfield when he felt pain in the shoulder. “We’re trying to determine if he needs surgery or this will be a non-surgical (deal),” manager Dan Jennings said.

RHP Dan Haren’s name has been mentioned as one of interest to various clubs while the Marlins listen to offers with the trade deadline progressing. Haren is scheduled to start Friday at San Diego. “For now, he’s on the bump,” manager Dan Jennings said.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (left wrist surgery) is swinging a bat, but not while using a tee or against live pitching. It’s called “dry swinging,” which draws a chuckle from manager Dan Jennings. “There’s not much dry to his swing,” he said. “He brings rain.”

