Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

CF Cole Gillespie was 0-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly Wednesday. In 14 starts, he is hitting .347 with seven doubles, a homer and six RBIs. A former Diamondback, Gillespie had his contract purchased from Triple-A New Orleans on June 27 and is making the most of playing time created with RF Giancarlo Stanton on the disabled list and OF Marcell Ozuna sent to the minors. “When you produce, you play,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said. “That’s the way it rolls. This is a production league, and he’s producing. He’s a baseball player, probably the best complement that you can give someone.”

2B Dee Gordon (dislocated left thumb) continues to hit off a tee and is scheduled to begin taking batting practice in Jupiter, Fla., soon before playing a few rehab games, manager Dan Jennings said. Gordon is eligible to return from the disabled list when the Marlins start a nine-game homestand next Tuesday, but his return date has yet to be determined. “We’ve seen video. He wasn’t favoring the hand at all. That was good to see,” Jennings said.

RHP Jose Fernandez improved to 3-0 with an 11-strikeout performance in a 5-3 victory over Arizona on Wednesday, but he had a hard time enjoying it in the immediate aftermath. Fernandez hit Arizona LF David Peralta in the head with a fastball in the sixth inning, although Peralta later said he passed concussion tests and was fine. “When the ball came out of my hand, I knew it was a really bad pitch,” Fernandez said. “I was just hoping for him not to get hit. ... It’s just something you don’t want to see. You never want that to happen to anybody, to myself, my teammates, any person who plays the game.”

LF Christian Yelich was hit in the behind with a 2-2 pitch in the seventh inning, causing plate umpire Vic Carapazza to eject Arizona RHP Dominic Leone. “If you want to hit me, fine,” Yelich said. “It didn’t hurt me at all. He did it the right way, if you are going to do it. He tried to do it the whole at-bat, so I kind of knew it was coming. What are you going to do? They have their guys’ back. They felt they needed to get some justice.” Yelich was hit four batters after Miami RHP Jose Fernandez hit Arizona LF David Peralta.

RHP A.J. Ramos got his 16th save of the season the hard way. After giving up a walk and two singles to open the ninth inning with a 5-3 lead, Ramos struck out 1B Paul Goldschmidt, CF A.J. Pollock and RF Yasmany Tomas -- the Diamondbacks’ 3-4-5 hitters -- to end the game. All were on sliders. “If your back’s against the wall, you see how good you are,” Ramos said. “There is nowhere to put them, so get after them. My adrenaline starts going. The team worked hard to get to that point, and for me to mess it up would be a crime. My slider was really good once the bases were loaded, and I just stuck with that.”

RHP Jarred Cosart was diagnosed with vertigo induced from a sinus issue after undergoing tests this week, manager Dan Jennings said, adding that more tests will be run in an attempt to determine the proper treatment. Cosart has dealt with sinus issues most of the season. “It’s been frustrating for him, certainly,” Jennings said. “The biggest thing now is peace of mind for him, to understand what’s the cause of this issue and hopefully now they can resolve it with medication and we can get him back to one hundred percent healthy.” Jennings sees the possibility of Cosart getting back on the mound this season. “There’s two-plus months,” the manager said. “We want him to get healthy.”

3B Casey McGehee was 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base, his double starting a three-run rally in the second inning. McGehee is hitting .347 in 22 career games at Chase Field while with Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Miami. He was 4-for-12 with a two-run homer and a double in the Giants’ season-opening three-game series at Chase Field from April 6-8.

RF Giancarlo Stanton is expected to begin hitting of a tee this weekend or early next week, Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “These guys know their bodies,” Jennings said of Stanton and rehabbing 2B Dee Gordon. “They are not jaking it. They want to be back here. They are having All-Star-caliber years. They want to be back to continue to help us, and we want them back.”