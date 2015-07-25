Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon (thumb) will take batting practice this weekend at the team’s facility in Florida. Manager Dan Jennings said Gordon is close, and he won’t need much time to get back into the swing of things. “His game is contact and speed,‘’ Jennings said. ”He won’t be like a power hitting needing a little more time. It’s reasonable to think he would be here a little quicker.

LHP Brad Hand will start pitching in more stressful situations now that the club has traded RHP Steve Cishek to the Cardinals. ”He will get the opportunity to be used more in match-ups and short-stint appearances.‘’

LF Christian Yelich made some difficult catches in Thursday’s win, which doesn’t surprise manager Dan Jennings. “He takes chances,‘’ Jennings said on why Yelich shines. ”His athletic ability speaks for itself but a lot of guys might give great effort but they won’t lay out for a ball. He’s a Gold Glove guy for a reason and it continues to show up.‘’

C J.T. Realmuto was given the night off and it was nothing more than a rest game. ”I was looking for a spot,‘’ manager Dan Jennings said. The plan is for Realmuto to start Saturday and Sunday; the team is off on Monday.

RHP Kyle Barraclough was sent to Miami in exchange for RHP Steve Cishek on Friday. The 25-year-old Barraclough, a seventh-round pick in the 2012 draft out of St. Mary’s (Calif.), is 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA and 12 saves between Class A Palm Beach and Double-A Springfield this year. Barraclough has power stuff, fanning 51 in 39 2/3 innings, but has also issued 29 walks.

OF Giancarlo Stanton (wrist) is swinging a bat, but manager Dan Jennings said he’s not quite ready for the next step. Up next for Stanton would be swinging at balls off a tee and hitting soft-toss pitches.