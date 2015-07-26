Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

INF Dee Gordon took batting practice at the Marlins’ year-round training base in Jupiter, Fla., and could start a rehab assignment Tuesday. He has been on the disabled list since July 17 with a dislocated left thumb.

LHP Brad Hand could switch to short and situational relief roles after the trade of RHP Steve Cislek to the Cardinals. Hand has been the long man in the Miami bullpen.

RHP Henderson Alvarez, who has been on the disabled list since May 23 with right shoulder inflammation, felt pain in the shoulder on a rehab assignment with Double-A Jacksonville earlier this week and is going to see Dr. James Andrews to discuss possible surgery.

CF Christian Yelich doubled in four at-bats Saturday night and has reached base in a season-best 24 straight games. Yelich’s streak is the longest active streak in the major leagues. He is hitting .361 (30-for-83) during the streak.