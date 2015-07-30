Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon (dislocated left thumb) was activated off the disabled list. Gordon, an All-Star this season, had not played since dislocating his left thumb on July 11. He entered Tuesday ranked second in the National League in batting average (.338) and steals (33). On Tuesday, he went 2-for-3 with the game-breaking triple.

RHP Tom Koehler will make his 20th appearance and his 19th start of the season. With Jose Fernandez, Jarred Cosart and Henderson Alvarez injured most of the season, Koehler has overtaken Dan Haren as the Marlins’ best pitcher this year. For his career against Washington, he is 3-4 with a 3.83 ERA.

RHP Henderson Alvarez, who pitched a no-hitter in 2013 and made the All-Star Game last season, had right shoulder surgery on Tuesday and is out for the season.

RHP Jose Fernandez was outstanding at home on Tuesday night -- as usual. Fernandez gave up just one run in six innings, giving up four hits. However, Fernandez did not have his normal command, walking four batters. He threw 99 pitches, 62 of them for strikes. His four walks tied a career high. Still, in 23 career home starts, Fernandez has a 1.19 ERA. His streak of unbeaten home starts to start a career is the longest in the majors since 1914. His 15 straight home wins to start a career is one short of the major league record.

INF Donovan Solano, who is in his fourth year in the majors, was placed on paternity leave. Solano, a 27-year-old native of Colombia, has not had a strong season. He is hitting just .145 with a .185 on-base percentage and a .210 slugging -- all career lows. Once paternity leave is over, Solano is a candidate to be released. If so, it would be the second time this year a Marlins player has been released off of paternity leave. Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia was the first.

1B/OF Mike Morse and RHP Mat Latos were set to be traded from the Marlins to the Dodgers for prospects, but the deal was on hold until the players pass physical exams. The Marlins will receive three minor-leaguers, the Miami Herald reported.

