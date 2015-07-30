Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler (8-7) fell victim to Bryce Harper once again. Harper hit a three-run homer off Koehler on Wednesday, snapping a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning. It was the fourth homer the Nationals right fielder has hit off Koehler this season, including three in three consecutive at-bats on May 6. Three of the four homers have landed in the upper deck.

RHP Dan Haren is scheduled to start for the Marlins on Thursday, but he could be traded at any moment because he has a contract that expires at the end of this season and the out-of-contention Marlins would love to get back a prospect or two for the steady veteran. Haren is 7-6 this season but has pitched better than that as evidenced by his 3.51 ERA.

1B/OF Mike Morse and RHP Mat Latos were set to be traded from the Marlins to the Dodgers for prospects, but the deal was on hold until the players pass physical exams. The Marlins will receive three minor-leaguers, the Miami Herald reported.

1B Michael Morse, 33, was reportedly traded to the Dodgers on Friday, although the deal has not yet been officially completed. A South Florida native, Morse came home this year, signing a two-year, $16 million contract with the Marlins. But the deal was a disaster as Morse was, essentially, in a year-long slump, hitting just .214 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 52 games. You would think a big right-handed hitter like Morse -- he is 6-5 and 245 pounds -- would crush lefty pitching. But he hit just .091 in 22 at-bats against lefties this year, with no homers and no RBIs. He was an even bigger flop at home, hitting .149 with no homers, a .171 on-base percentage and a .176 slugging. Considering how bad he was, the Marlins have to feel exceptionally good that the Dodgers picked up the rest of his contract, which includes $8 million for the 2016 season.

RHP Mat Latos, 27, was reportedly traded to the Dodgers on Friday, although the deal has not yet been officially completed. Latos, who played his high school ball in South Florida in the Fort Lauderdale area, is 4-7 with a 4.48 ERA this year. If those numbers stand, it would be his highest ERA since his rookie season and his first losing year since 2011. But he had pitched better of late, turning in four consecutive quality starts with at least six innings and three or less runs allowed. In those four starts, he totaled 26 innings and six earned runs allowed. He has a 1.80 ERA in his past three starts.