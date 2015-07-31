Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeff Brigham, 23, is one of the pitching prospects acquired from the Dodgers in Thursday’s 13-player trade that also involved Atlanta. Brigham is 6-5 with a 5.52 ERA this season, pitching between Single A and Double A. He was a fourth-round pick out of the University of Washington last year.

RHP Victor Araujo, who turns 23 in November, is one of the pitching prospects headed from the Dodgers to the Marlins. Araujo, a native of the Dominican Republic, is 3-3 this year with a 5.40 ERA in High-A ball.

RHP Kevin Guzman, who turns 21 in November, is one of the pitching prospects headed from the Dodgers to the Marlins. Guzman, a native of Venezuela, is 5-7 this year with a 3.90 ERA in Class A ball.

RHP David Phelps is scheduled to start on Friday against the Padres. Phelps is 4-7 this year with a 3.86 ERA in 20 games, including 16 starts. At the start of the season, he was expected to be a spot starter and a long reliever.

INF Donovan Solano was activated from the paternity list on Thursday. He was away from the team for two days.

RHP Dan Haren, who may be traded by Friday’s deadline because he is in the last year of his contract and Miami is not in playoff contention, pitched perhaps his last game with the Marlins in a 1-0 loss to Washington. Haren enhanced his trade value on Thursday, allowing just one run in six innings, lowering his ERA to 3.42.