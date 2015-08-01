Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena, who turns 24 on Sept. 12, was called up Friday and will start Saturday’s game against Padres. Urena, who made his MLB debut on April 14, has pitched in nine games, including seven starts. He is 1-4 with a 4.04 ERA. The Padres are 2-5 when he starts. But he has improved since his debut. In his past five starts, he has allowed a total of eight earned runs for a 2.55 ERA during that span.

LHP Cody Ege was traded from Texas to Miami along with C Tomas Telis on Friday for RHP Sam Dyson. Ege, 24, was a 15th round draft pick in 2013. He has a 1.00 ERA in 45 innings pitched this season, splitting the year between High Class A Desert and Double-A Frisco.

RHP Ivan Pineyro was traded from Chicago to the Marlins on Friday as part of the deal that brought RHP Dan Haren to the Cubs. Pineyro, 23, was 7-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 19 starts this season at Double-A Tennessee.

INF Elliot Soto was traded to the Marlins from the Chicago Cubs on Friday for RHP Dan Haren. The 25-year-old was batting .275 (84-for-306) with 18 RBIs in 88 games for Double-A Tennessee this season. He was the Cubs’ 15th round pick in the 2010 draft.

RHP David Phelps went five innings on Friday against the Padres, allowing seven hits, one walk and three runs. He threw 96 pitches, 59 for strikes, in what was a largely ineffective performance. He escaped with a no-decision when the Marlins rallied to tie the score in the bottom of the ninth. But with the Marlins having traded starters Mat Latos and Dan Haren and with starters Jarred Cosart and Henderson Alvarez on the disabled list, Phelps will likely get more chances to stay in the rotation.

C Tomas Telis was traded from Texas to Miami along with Double-A LHP Cody Ege on Friday for RHP Sam Dyson. Telis had played in just six games for Texas, batting .182 in 11 at-bats.

RHP Dan Haren will join the Cubs rotation sometime next week after he was acquired Friday in a trade with the Miami Marlins. Haren, 34, went 7-7 with a 3.42 ERA in 21 starts for the Marlins this season. A three-time All-Star, he’s 149-129 with a 3.75 ERA in 380 career appearances over the course of 13 major league seasons including stops in St. Louis, Oakland, Arizona, the Angels, Washington, the Dodgers and Miami.