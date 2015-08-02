Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. He quickly got involved, pitching in relief against the Padres on Friday just a few hours after his promotion was announced. Conley pitched two perfect innings, striking out one.

RHP Jose Urena lasted just five innings, allowing eight hits and five runs (four earned) on Saturday against the Padres. He took the loss and is now 1-5. Urena, who turns 24 on Sept. 12, was called up Friday in time to make this start. The Marlins, who earlier this week traded starters Dan Haren and Matt Latos, have few good options for their rotation. Two other starters -- Henderson Alvarez and Jarred Cosart -- are on the disabled list, leaving a rookie such as Urena to learn on the job.

RHP Jose Fernandez, 15-0 with a 1.19 ERA in 23 career home starts, gets another chance to excel at Marlins Park when he starts Sunday’s series finale against San Diego. On the road, Fernandez is a mere mortal: 5-8, 3.87 ERA.

LHP Chris Reed, a reliever who was born in London, was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday and made his major-league debut right away, pitching two scoreless innings. He and his family moved to the United States when he was a year old. With his debut on Saturday, Reed became the first Marlins player born in England. Since 1970, he is just the fifth big leaguer from England. He is the first native of England to play in the big leagues since Phil Stockman of the Atlanta Braves in 2008. In major-league history, there have been 30 players from England, but only four have broken in since 1970. All four of those were pitchers. Reed played for Great Britain in the 2013 World Baseball Classic qualifying round, making one start and allowing two runs (both unearned) in an 11-1 loss to Canada. He lasted 2 2/3 innings in that game.