Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Brian Ellington had his contract purchased from Triple-A New Orleans, and he joined the Marlins in time for their game against the Mets on Monday. He was 4-1 with a 2.51 ERA in 25 relief appearances for Double-A Jacksonville before making one scoreless appearance for New Orleans.

INF Donovan Solano was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Monday. In 46 games for Miami, he hit .156/.194/.219 with no homers and six RBIs.

RHP Carter Capps was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday due to a right elbow strain. Capps left Sunday’s game against the Padres due to stiffness, and an MRI revealed no damage, the Miami Herald reported. Capps is expected to resume throwing in three or four days.

C Tomas Telis was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Monday. He was optioned to the minors Saturday, a day after he was acquired from Texas along with Double-A LHP Cody Ege for RHP Sam Dyson. Telis went 2-for-11 with two RBIs in six games for the Rangers this season.