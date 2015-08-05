Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Brian Ellington had his contract purchased from Triple-A New Orleans and made his major league debut Monday -- one day before his 25th birthday. Ellington, a native of Gainesville, Fla., pitched one scoreless inning against the Mets, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two.

RHP Tom Koehler, a native New Yorker, was once again victimized by one of his hometown teams. Koehler (8-8) lasted just 4 1/3 innings against the Mets, allowing seven hits, two walks and seven runs, six earned. He is now 1-5 in his career against the Mets, including 0-2 this year.

LHP Brad Hand starts against the Mets on Wednesday. With four starters gone from the rotation -- Henderson Alvarez and Jarred Cosart are injured and Dan Haren and Mat Latos were traded last week -- Hand gets another shot. He is merely a stop-gap solution, however. He is 1-2 with a 5.12 ERA this season. As a starter, he has been even worse this season, posting a 6.17 ERA. For his career, Hand has a 6-20 record and a 4.56 ERA. Numbers don’t lie -- Hand, 25, is a mediocre option at best.

OF Christian Yelich was a bright spot in the Marlins’ 12-1 loss to the Mets on Monday, going 3-for-4 and driving in Miami’s only run. Yelich, who signed a seven-year, $49 million contract in the offseason, got off to a bad start this season, hitting below .200 up until May 26. On June 27, he was batting only .227. But since then, he is hitting .354, which ranks fourth in the National League during that span. His on-base percentage during that span is an impressive .414. A closer look shows Yelich improving every month this season in terms of his batting average: .200 in April, .231 in May, .287 in June and .319 in July. For the season, he is now batting .270.

RHP Carter Capps (strained right elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Capps, who had elbow surgery last year, doesn’t think his current injury is anything serious