Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler, a native New Yorker, has struggled against his hometown team. He is 1-5 against the Mets in his career, including 0-2 this year. His ERA against all other teams this year is very good at 2.26. Against the Mets, though, he has a 14.73 ERA.

LHP Brad Hand pitched a bizarre game Tuesday. He was not scored on, yet lasted only four innings. He left the game with a 1-0 lead, but the problem was his high pitch count (84). He allowed five hits and one walk. Hand stranded the bases loaded in the first inning and also got a great running catch in deep center field by Christian Yelich on what -- in most stadiums -- would have been a home run for Jose Uribe. However, because Hand failed to go at least five innings, he got a no-decision.

RHP David Phelps will make his career-high 18th start of the season Wednesday when he faces Mets ace Matt Harvey. Phelps, who is 4-7 with a 3.93 ERA this year, made 17 starts for the Yankees last year. As for his effectiveness, his ERA is slightly better than his career average of 4.14. however, when one considers that his previous numbers were recorded in the American League with the designated hitter -- that usually jacks up an ERA by an average of half a run -- then Phelps, who turns 29 in October, has not improved at all.

LHP Chris Reed was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. He had no decisions and a 4.50 ERA in two relief appearances for Miami.

INF Donovan Solano, who will be 28 by the time next season starts, may have hit the end of the road with the Marlins. The utility man was sent down to Triple-A New Orleans on Monday by the Marlins ... and who could blame them? Solano’s on-base percentage was a terrible .194. His slugging percentage was just .219. Solano likely will try to find a new organization this winter.

C Tomas Telis, a 24-year-old native of Venezuela, made his Marlins debut Monday. Built like a catcher at 5-foot-8 and 215 pounds, Telis was acquired last week in a trade for RHP Sam Dyson. Telis previously played 24 major league games with the Rangers, hitting .238 with no homers. There is much more information to go on by looking at his eight years in the minor leagues, where he hit .291 with a .325 on-base percentage and a .400 slugging percentage. He appears to have better-than-average running ability for a catcher -- 60 steals in 77 attempts for his career. However, he had only one season of double-digit home runs -- 11 in 2011 at Class A ball.

LHP Chris Narveson had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans, where he was 0-3 with a 5.19 ERA in 10 games (four starts) Narveson, 33, made his major league debut in 2006. He has a 4.65 ERA in 97 big-league appearances, including 63 as a starter.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left wrist) has taken swings off a tee, but he still feels pain and likely won’t return by the mid-August target date. He has been out since June 27.