Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena makes his 11th appearance of the year -- and his ninth start -- on Thursday at the Atlanta Braves. The rookie faced the Braves once previously, pitching a scoreless inning of relief earlier this year. Urena, though, has been two different players this year -- successful in the minors at 6-1 with a 2.66 ERA and a bit of a flop in the majors with a 1-5 record and a 4.37 ERA.

RHP Brian Ellington, the Marlins’ 16th-round pick in 2012, hit 98 mph on the radar gun on Tuesday night, striking out Mets players Michael Conforto and Lucas Duda. “He’s got a big arm,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “But one of the most impressive things was that breaking ball he used to strike out Duda. It was a 3-2 pitch. For a young guy to have the confidence to throw that pitch in that situation was huge.”

RHP Aaron Crow, who was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in the offseason but has yet to pitch for the Marlins due to having Tommy John surgery in the spring, is a few weeks away from starting a throwing program. Crow, a reliever, said he expects to return to the majors by May. He averaged 63 appearances per year during his four seasons with the Royals.

LHP Brad Hand, who tossed four scoreless innings on Tuesday, said he has been tinkering with a slider for years but only began to throw it in a game over the past month. He threw eight sliders among his 84 pitches on Tuesday.

RHP David Phelps (4-8) took a loss on Wednesday against the Mets. He allowed eight hits, three walks and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. He has lost five straight decisions.

LHP Chris Reed was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. Reed, 25, didn’t stay in the majors for very long -- just four days. But he did make his debut, becoming just the fifth England-born player since 1970 to play major league ball. Reed now goes back down to the minors with a 4.50 ERA. It was a very small sample size, but, still, it did not help matters for Reed in that while he controlled right-handed hitters (.222 batting average in nine plate appearances) he was unsuccessful against lefties (two walks and a .571 batting average in nine plate appearances. To stay in the majors, most lefty relievers have to be very good against lefty batters.

LHP Chris Narveson was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans. Narveson, 33, is a veteran who made his major league debut in 2006. He has a career ERA of 4.65 in 97 appearances, including 63 as a starter. He made his Marlins debut on Wednesday, pitching 3 2/3 innings of scoreless ball.

RF Giancarlo Stanton has been out since June 27 due to a fractured left wrist. At the time, the prognosis was for Stanton to return in four to six weeks. Well, this past Sunday marked five weeks, and Stanton is not close to returning. He took swings off a tee, but still feels pain. Stanton said his recover has been slower than anticipated.