Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena had to leave the game Thursday following the second innings after he was struck by a line drive just below the left knee. Urena finished the inning but could not return for the third inning because of a contusion. He allowed five runs on six hits and one walk with no strikeouts. He is listed as day-to-day.

2B Dee Gordon has hit safely in 12 consecutive games against Atlanta. Gordon doubled and scored in his first at-bat Thursday. He was 2-for-5 and drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single. Gordon is hitting .417 in his career at Turner Field.

RHP Jose Fernandez, who starts Friday at Atlanta, continues to show no ill effects from the Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for a year. Fernandez (4-0, 2.13 ERA) has pitched at least six innings and allowed no more than three runs in each of his first six starts. Fernandez beat the Braves twice last year and is 3-1 with a 0.93 ERA against them in four career starts.

CF Christian Yelich was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Thursday. Yelich is 74-for-243 (.304) since May 23; he was batting .178 before the surge.

C J.T. Realmuto was given his second consecutive night off. The rookie has a bruised left hand, but manager Dan Jennings said Realmuto was held out of the lineup because catchers get “beat up” this time of year.

LF Derek Dietrich hit his seventh home run Thursday and scored two runs. He has hit safely in all five games in which he has played at Turner Field.