Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendry Flores was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans and will make his second stint with the Marlins. He got the loss on Friday when he allowed three runs, two earned, in 1 1/3 innings of relief. In his time split with two minor league clubs this season he’s made 19 appearances, all starts, going 6-5 with a 2.34 ERA in 115 1/3 innings.

RHP Jose Urena (left knee contusion) was placed on the 15-day disabled list after being struck on the leg by a line drive on Thursday. Urena was 1-5 with a 5.11 ERA in 11 games, nine of them starts. In 49 1/3 innings he had struck out 21 and walked 18.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria was 2-for-4 with a two-run triple, his fourth of the season, and scored the tying run. But the normally reliable shortstop made two costly errors -- one throwing, one fielding -- that allowed the Braves to rally for the win.

RHP Tom Koehler will make his third start against the Braves this season. He’s coming off a loss to the Mets, when he seven runs, six earned in 4 1/3 innings. Koehler is 1-1 with a 2.51 ERA in three appearances against Atlanta. In his career against Atlanta, Koehler is 1-3 with a 2.98 ERA.

RHP Jose Fernandez was lifted after five innings on Friday against the Braves, his briefest appearance of the season. He allowed two runs on four hits, all of them in the fourth inning, one walk and struck out six. He threw 76 pitches and was not involved in the decision.

RHP Andre Rienzo (left knee laceration) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Rienzo had appeared in six games, all in relief, going 0-0 with a 5.23 ERA. He had allowed seven runs, six earned, on nine hits and eight walks, with 12 strikeouts, in 10 1/3 innings.

RHP Kyle Barraclough was recalled from Double-A Jacksonville. He made his major league debut and pitched a scoreless inning with one strikeout. Barraclough was picked up from St. Louis in the trade that sent closer Steve Cishek to the Cardinals. He did not allow a run in four appearances at Jacksonville and picked up two saves. He had pitched for Class A Palm Beach and Double-A Springfield while still with the Cardinals, going a combined 3-0 with 12 saves in 34 games.

RF Ichiro Suzuki singled and scored a run on Friday. Suzuki is five hits shy of matching Ty Cobb for the most professional hits (4,191). He was robbed of an extra-base hit in the ninth inning when Atlanta left field Todd Cunningham made a running catch of a ball that was slicing into the corner.