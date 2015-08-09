Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon was 0-for-5, snapping a 13-game hitting streak against the Braves. The streak was the longest of his career against any opponent. Even after going hitless, Gordon is batting .368 (21-for-57) in Atlanta.

LHP Brad Hand gets a start against the Braves on Sunday after allowing just one hit over eight scoreless innings against them during three relief appearances. It will be the fifth start this year for Hand, who has appeared in relief 24 times. He has a 1-2 record and 4.71 ERA. Hand is 1-3 with a 3.41 ERA in nine games (four starts) against Atlanta.

RHP Jose Fernandez returned to Miami to have his shoulder examined by Dr. Lee Kaplan after he felt tightness following Friday’s no-decision against the Braves. He was pulled after five innings and 76 pitches in his seventh start since Tommy John elbow surgery in May 2014. The 2013 National League rookie of the year is 4-0 with a 2.30 ERA. “Let’s see what it is before we speculate on something,” manager Dan Jennings said.

C J.T. Realmuto returned to the lineup after missing three games with a sore left hand. He was 1-for-3 with a walk and scored a run against the Braves.