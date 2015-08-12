Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley will start Wednesday against Boston. Conley, a rookie, is 1-0 with a 4.05 ERA this season in five appearances, including one start. In the minors this season, he was 9-3 with a 2.52 ERA at Triple-A New Orleans. He made 19 appearances at New Orleans, including 18 starts. He gave up just four homers in 107 innings at New Orleans, but has already given up a pair of long balls in 13 innings with Miami.

RHP Jose Fernandez (strained right biceps) was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a strained right biceps.

CF Christian Yelich, who had started 39 consecutive games, was originally on Tuesday’s lineup card but was scratched due to a knee contusion. Since June 27, Yelich is hitting .345, third in the National League during that span. Before this hot stretch, Yelich was only hitting .227.

Marlins CF Christian Yelich (right knee contusion) sat out his second straight game.

LHP Justin Nicolino was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans and lasted just 5 2/3 innings on Tuesday, allowing eight hits, one walk and four runs, three earned. Nicolino, a rookie, had his ERA go up from 4.09 to 4.32.