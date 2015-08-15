Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

CF Cole Gillespie is 11-for-21 in his last five games, collecting two hits Friday night. It was the fifth straight game in which he bagged multiple hits, the second-longest streak on the team. Gordon picked up multiple hits in six straight games from April 26-May 2. Gillespie has raised his batting average to .317 in 101 at-bats.

RHP Tom Koehler pitched a good game Friday night, but didn’t get any support offensively and fell to 8-10 after a 3-1 loss. Koehler gave up only five hits and two runs over seven innings with a walk and two strikeouts, getting help from a spate of fine defensive plays by 2B Dee Gordon and SS Adeiny Hechavarria. It was the first time Koehler lost this year when completing seven innings.

LHP Brad Hand gets the call Saturday night when Miami continues its weekend series in St. Louis. Hand is coming off a 4-1 win Sunday in Atlanta that snapped the club’s six-game losing streak. He’s faced the Cardinals only once in his career, that as a reliever earlier this year, and that didn’t go well, as he was touched for three hits and a run in one-third of an inning.

CF Christian Yelich (right knee contusion) didn’t start for the third straight game. Yelich hasn’t played since Sunday in Atlanta and his status for the weekend’s remainder isn’t known. It’s been a up-and-down season for Yelich, who earned a long-term extension before the season and then struggled offensively. He’s at .275 with six homers and 29 RBI, but has just 22 extra-base hits.

C J.T. Realmuto went hitless in four at-bats with two strikeouts one game after knocking in a career-high six runs Wednesday against hapless Boston. Realmuto has still been a pleasant surprise for Miami, earning the everyday job behind the plate and showing the kind of extra-base power every team would love to have from its catcher. His next step: Improving his walk-strikeout ratio, which currently stands at 13-52.