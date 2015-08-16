Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Brad Hand entered the game having allowed just one run in his last 17 1/3 innings, but he gave up six runs off 11 hits in six innings, absorbing the loss. Hand doesn’t have the kind of stuff that will allow him to get away with mistakes. That was obvious when he grooved a 3-0 fastball to Mark Reynolds in the sixth, resulting in a game-sealing three-run homer.

RHP David Phelps gets the start Sunday when Miami concludes its weekend series in St. Louis. Phelps has lost his last five decisions, dating back to June 21, and has been particularly ineffective during the day, getting touched for a 6.17 ERA under natural light. He has faced the Cardinals once, losing 6-0 on May 27, 2014, while pitching for the New York Yankees; Phelps gave up eight hits and five runs (three earned) over six innings.

CF Christian Yelich (right knee contusion) landed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Monday. Yelich hasn’t played since a 4-1 win in Atlanta on Sunday. Yelich is batting .275 with six homers and 29 RBIs in 92 games, but he hasn’t flashed the consistent extra-base power he displayed last year. He has only 22 extra-base hits.

CF Marcell Ozuna was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans and went 1-for-4 with a run. Ozuna was batting .317 in 33 games at New Orleans, with 18 of his 38 hits going for extra bases. But he was having a disappointing season for Miami, batting only .249 before getting sent down last month.

RF Ichiro Suzuki bagged two hits in four at-bats, giving him 4,193 hits for his career, split between his native Japan and the majors. Suzuki was unofficially tied with Ty Cobb for second place before lining a single to right in the first inning, earning a standing ovation from the St. Louis sellout crowd of 44,706. Suzuki is 85 hits away from 3,000 in his major-league career.