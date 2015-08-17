FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 18, 2015

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP David Phelps (right elbow discomfort) is headed for the 15-day disabled list.

LHP Justin Nicolino will make his fourth start Monday night when Miami opens a three-game series in Milwaukee.

RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) is going to pitch a simulated game Monday and he could go on a rehab assignment next week.

LHP Chris Narveson relieved David Phelps and pitched 2 2/3 innings to garner his first MLB win since April 10, 2012, at the Chicago Cubs while pitching for Milwaukee. Narveson, originally drafted by St. Louis in 2000, also knocked in his first run since Sept. 25, 2011 with a sacrifice bunt in the fifth inning. Narveson allowed just one hit and one run while whiffing two.

LF Derek Dietrich’s convenience store stat line is gone after a three-run triple in the fifth put the Marlins ahead for good. It was the first time he’d knocked in multiple runs this year without clouting a homer. He entered the day with seven homers and 11 RBIs.

