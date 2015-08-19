Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley struggled in his seventh start of the season, giving up four runs on nine hits and a walk but struck out a career-high seven in just 3 2/3 innings of work. It was Conley’s first career road start.

RHP Kendry Flores will replace injured RHP David Phelps in the Marlins’ starting rotation. Flores earned his first career victory Tuesday, retiring the only batter he faced in Miami’s 9-6 victory at Milwaukee. He’s appeared in six games this season and has allowed only two earned runs in 7 2/3 innings of work.

RHP David Phelps won’t pitch again this season after an MRI revealed a stress fracture in his right forearm. The 28-year-old was 4-8 with a 4.50 ERA in 23 appearances (19 starts) this season. He lasted only three innings Sunday before discomfort in his right arm brought his day to an end and Monday, he landed on the 15-day disabled list.

OF Ichiro Suzuki collected a season-high four hits Tuesday, giving him 15 multi-hit games this season. The 41-year-old has at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 starts. Suzuki needs just 81 more hits to reach the 3,000-hit mark in the major leagues.