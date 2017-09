RHP Scott McGough had his contract purchased from Triple-A New Orleans, and he joined the Marlins.

C Tomas Telis was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday. In five games for Miami, he went 0-for-8. Earlier this season, Telis went 2-for-11 in six games for Texas.

RF Giancarlo Stanton said he will return by Sept. 1. He has been out since late June due to a fractured left hamate bone.